Cabinet Convenes In Ma'an, Discusses Major Development Projects

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Ma'an, January 15 (Petra) – Prime Jafar Hassan stated that holding Cabinet sessions in governorates reflects King Abdullah II's directives to engage directly with citizens, assess their needs, and implement priority projects and programs.Speaking at a Cabinet session in Ma'an on Wednesday, attended by representatives of elected councils and civil bodies, the Prime Minister underscored Ma'an's significance in national and regional development, especially in southern governorates such as Petra, Shobak, and the southern desert.The Prime Minister highlighted several major projects poised to bolster the governorate's economy, including the national water carrier and a vital railway linking Aqaba's port with the phosphate mines in al-Shidiya, Ghor al-Safi, and potash factories. He affirmed that the government prioritizes reviving the railway project, integrating it with the land port in Ma'an.These initiatives, he added, will create jobs, stimulate supporting sectors like shipping, and boost economic activity. The Ma'an Development Zone, known for its pioneering projects, remains central to the government's plans to attract investments and enhance competitiveness. Additionally, efforts are underway to complete the supply of natural gas to the Rawda Industrial Zone, reducing production costs and encouraging industrial expansion.The Prime Minister emphasized that job creation is the government's foremost priority, which requires fostering private sector growth and providing an enabling business environment, as outlined in the Economic Modernization Vision.Discussing upcoming health, education, and infrastructure projects, he noted plans to establish a specialized diabetes and endocrinology center within three years, build and maintain schools and health centers, rehabilitate roads and water networks, and complete the military hospital in Ma'an by 2026.In alignment with these efforts, the government inaugurated the Ma'an Comprehensive Government Services Center, a model for delivering quality services to citizens.Concluding his remarks, the Prime Minister referenced his participation with youth in planting trees as part of Arbor Day celebrations. This effort is part of a broader initiative to combat desertification by planting 4 million forest trees over four years, increasing forested areas by 110,000 dunums.