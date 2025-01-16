Egyptian President Welcomes Gaza Ceasefire Deal

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Cairo: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi has welcomed the Gaza ceasefire deal thanks to more than a year of strenuous mediation efforts by Egypt, Qatar, and the United States.



In a statement, El-Sisi underscored the importance of swiftly delivering the urgent humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza to overcome the current catastrophic humanitarian situation without restrictions, pending achievement of the enduring peace through the two-state solution to ensure the region enjoys stability, security and development in a world that accommodates all.



He emphasized that Egypt will always advocate for the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people.



Hamas hails Gaza ceasefire deal as triumph of Palestinians' steadfastness; appreciates mediators

Full and complete ceasefire in phase one of Gaza deal: Biden LIVE UPDATE: Prime Minister holds press conference on Gaza mediation efforts

Read Also