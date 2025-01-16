QIIB Announces Winner Of 2024 Qr1m Prize In 'Joud' Savings Account Draw

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: QIIB has announced the lucky winner of the 2024 QR1m prize in the exclusive draw for the 'Joud' Savings Account. The prize cheque was presented to the winner, Salwa Fadol Al-Yazidi, by QIIB's CEO, Dr. Abdulbasit Ahmed Al Shaibei.

The 2024 grand prize for the 'Joud' Savings Account was presented during a ceremony held at QIIB's headquarters on Grand Hamad Street, attended by several senior executives of the bank

On the occasion of announcing the results of the final 2024 draw, Dr. Al Shaibei stated:“We extend our heartfelt congratulations to the winner of the grand prize of QR1m and to all the customers who won prizes through the“Joud” Savings Account in 2024. We take great pride in rewarding our customers and providing them with the best products and services that deliver added value and exceed their expectations.”

He further added:“The first year of launching“Joud” Savings Account witnessed significant interest from customers, reflecting how well the bank's meets their aspirations. QIIB has consistently aligned itself with the evolving needs of its customers, the evolving banking market, and the diverse competitive dynamics within the banking industry.

Al Shaibei confirmed as well:“QIIB is actively analyzing all indicators related to the“Joud” Savings Account to further enhance and develop it in the future. This aims to enhance the benefits and advantages offered to customers, making it an ideal choice for savings accounts in the local market.”

He encouraged customers to“take full advantage of the benefits offered by the“Joud” Savings Account in the new year, 2025, by increasing their chances of winning numerous prizes and enjoying the distributed profits.”

The grand prize winner, Salwa Fadol Al-Yazidi, shared her gratitude, stating:“I would like to thank QIIB for this outstanding product, which gave me the opportunity to win the grand prize. I wish all customers the best of luck in winning the many prizes offered by the 'Joud' Savings Account. In my view, every QIIB customer is a winner with the advanced services and exceptional benefits the bank provides.

Moreover, five customers received quarterly prizes of QR50,000 each, while ten customers were awarded monthly prizes of QR10,000 each for December 2024.

The winners of the quarterly prizes are: Umarbakksh Maidagul, Ali Hilal Al-Kuwari, Khalid Mohammed Al Mansouri, Hani Benhassen Kilani and NasmaSaleam.

The winners of the December 2024 monthly prizes are: Safia Hamad Al-Marri, Ghanam Ali Al-Azba, Sultan Mansoor Al-Naimi, Tarfa Hammad Alanzi, Jabr Abdelfattah Aldous, Hamad Jaber Al-Braidi, Salah Nasser Al Bakri, Abdulaziz Ali Ali, Mohammed Husein Abuhassan and Mohd Mubarak Al-Hajri.

The final 2024“Joud” Savings Account draw was held at the QIIB headquarters in the presence of a representative from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry and several relevant bank officials.