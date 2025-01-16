Shaza Doha Launches 'Damascus Nights' A Night Of Syrian Culinary Magic

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Immerse yourself in a night of magic as Shaza Doha has unveiled its latest themed dining experience: Damascus Nights.

Starting on January 30, this exclusive buffet will guests to the heart of Syria, celebrating its rich heritage and tantalizing flavours.

Chef Hekmat Barakat, the culinary maestro behind the event, will showcase an array of traditional Syrian dishes infused with Mediterranean charm and Arabic flair. Guests can savour iconic delicacies such as sizzling Shawarma, freshly baked Manakeesh, tender Ouzi, and authentic Saj bread, all prepared with age-old techniques that honor Syria's gastronomic legacy.

“At Midan Restaurant, we are proud to showcase the richness of Levantine cuisine, and having a dedicated Syrian night is a testament to the importance of celebrating this vibrant culinary heritage,” said Siddhartha Chowdhry, General Manager of Shaza Doha.“Damascus Nights represents our commitment to offering authentic experiences that connect our guests with the region's culture and flavours.”

Located just steps away from Doha's cultural and business hubs, Shaza Doha offers an elegant ambiance that perfectly complements the warm, aromatic flavours of Syrian cuisine.

Whether you're a food enthusiast or simply looking for a unique evening out, Damascus Nights promises to be a feast for all senses.