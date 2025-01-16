Jorge Warns Al Rayyan Against Mistakes In High-Stakes Clash With Shabab Al Ahli

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The highly anticipated Qatar-UAE Super Cup kicks off today as Al Rayyan and Shabab Al Ahli square off for the coveted Challenge Shield title at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium.

Al Rayyan secured their place in this high-stakes showdown by finishing second in the Qatar Stars League last season and will aim to claim the first silverware of the season on home turf.

New coach Artur Jorge is seeking his second consecutive win after a resounding 6-2 victory over Umm Salal in the league on Friday. However, the Portuguese tactician is well aware of the tough challenge his team faces against Shabab Al Ahli, led by his compatriot Paulo Sousa.

“I know Shabab Al Ahli well; they have quality players and I'm familiar with their coach Paulo Sousa. It's an important and difficult match that leaves no room for mistakes,” Jorge said at a pre-match press conference yesterday.

“This tournament presents a great challenge and a huge responsibility for both the players and the coaching staff. It's my first title match with Al Rayyan and it's extremely important. My goal with the club is to win one of the Cups this season and finish in the top three of the league,” said Jorge, whose team climbed to fifth place in the Qatari top flight after their win over Umm Salal.

“A victory tomorrow will boost our confidence in achieving our objectives for the remainder of the season. Our preparations for the match have been excellent.”

The 53-year-old also noted significant improvements in Al Rayyan since taking over, saying,“The team is developing and we are focused on instilling a winning mentality in every match.”

Al Rayyan defender Andre Amaro added that the team is highly motivated and determined to claim the title.

“We're excited to perform well and make our fans proud. We know it will be a tough task against an experienced and strong team, but we have full confidence in ourselves,” he said.

Shabab Al Ahli, who qualified for the Challenge Shield after finishing runners-up in the ADNOC Professional League, are also ready for the challenge. Coach Sousa expressed his confidence ahead of the match but also cautioned his players about Al Rayyan's strength.

“This is a final and it will be a difficult challenge against Al Rayyan, who have quality players and a coach who led Botafogo to titles,” Sousa said yesterday.

“We are excited and ambitious to be crowned champions here. We are fully prepared, and this match will be decided by small details.”

Shabab Al Ahli midfielder Saeed Ezatolahi emphasised the importance of focus for his team in the upcoming match.

“We must stay completely focused in this title match against a strong side. We face a significant challenge this season, and our pursuit of championships motivates us to give our best. Achieving this goal requires unwavering effort and dedication. This is the mindset we bring to every match, always striving for victory with relentless commitment and focus,” said Ezatolahi.

The match, scheduled to kick off at 6pm, will be followed by a Super Cup clash between Qatar SC and Al Nasr in Dubai tomorrow. Al Sadd will then host Al Wasl for the Super Shield on Saturday in Doha, before the Qatar-UAE Super Cup culminates with the Challenge Cup match between Al Wakrah and Al Wahda in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

Preparations finalised

Meanwhile, the organising committee announced that they are fully prepared to host the match between Al Rayyan and Shabab Al Ahli.

During a press conference yesterday, Qatar Football Association (QFA) Head of Media, Ali Al Salat, stated that 14,000 tickets had been sold for the clash "so far."

He also mentioned that the Challenge Shield champions will receive QR2m while the runners-up will be awarded QR1m.

Captain Sultan Fahad Al Musallam, Security Officer of the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, confirmed that the security committee is fully equipped to host the match in a secure and organised manner.

Abdullah Al Menhali, Director of the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium Facility, revealed that the gates will open for fans at 4:00 pm.

"Everything is ready, and there will be numerous accompanying events held around the stadium in conjunction with the match," he added.