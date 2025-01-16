Qatar Attends Fourth Future Minerals Forum In Riyadh

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar participated in the ministerial roundtable on mineral resources, organised by the Saudi of and Mineral Resources, as part of the Fourth Future Minerals Forum (FMF) held under the theme ''Delivering Impact' from January 14 to 16, 2025, in Riyadh.

Minister of State for Foreign Trade Affairs at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, H E Dr. Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Sayed headed the Qatari delegation.

The ministerial roundtable convened ministers, governmental and non-governmental delegations, and multilateral agencies involved in the mining sector at regional and international levels.

Discussions centred on reviewing the progress of initiatives from the third edition of the Future Minerals Forum (FMF), which included developing a strategic framework for critical minerals across the mining corridor extending from Africa to West and Central Asia to increase value addition in mineral-producing nations, producing green minerals using modern technologies and renewable energy, and establishing regional Centres of Excellence to enable investment, capacity building, and human resource development.

Minister of State for Foreign Trade Affairs also attended the opening ceremony of the Future Minerals Forum and toured the accompanying exhibition, where he reviewed the latest, current and future technologies in the mining sector exhibited by the participating entities.

On the sidelines of the conference, Dr. Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Sayed, Minister of State for Foreign Trade Affairs, held bilateral meetings with key Saudi officials, including H E Bandar bin Ibrahim Alkhorayef, Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, H E Eng. Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al Falih, Minister of Investment, and H E Muhammad Alabduljabbar, Acting Governor of the General Authority for Foreign Trade.

Additionally, His Excellency met with H E Jorge Luis Montero Cornejo, Minister of Energy and Mining of Peru. During the meetings, discussions focused on strengthening trade partnerships between Qatar and the respective countries, increasing bilateral trade, and exploring new opportunities for cooperation in foreign trade.