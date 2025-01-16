Iran expresses openness to negotiations with US on equal, moral terms

(MENAFN) President Masoud Pezeshkian emphasized that Iran is open to negotiations with the United States, but only on equal terms that align with the nation’s honor and wisdom. In an interview with NBC's Lester Holt, he stated that while Iran has always been willing to negotiate, previous talks have failed because Iran's side has consistently upheld its commitments while the other side sought to exert pressure. He expressed concern that past negotiations were undermined by the lack of trust that the other party would adhere to the agreements.



Pezeshkian highlighted that any future negotiations would only proceed if Iran could be assured that the United States would comply with what was agreed upon in writing. He pointed out that sanctions imposed by the U.S. were a major obstacle to productive talks, questioning why the U.S. would continue to sanction and threaten Iran while simultaneously expecting dialogue. He also addressed the issue of the assassination of innocent people by foreign operatives, asserting that such actions undermine any potential for trust in the negotiation process.



Regarding Iran’s nuclear ambitions, President Pezeshkian clarified that Iran is not seeking to build a nuclear bomb. He stated, “When we say we’re not [after a nuclear bomb], how much clearer can one be?” This remark was aimed at dispelling any misunderstandings regarding Iran’s nuclear program.



Reflecting on past diplomatic efforts, the president mentioned that when he first took office, Iran engaged in discussions with European nations to address concerns. He also noted that during his visit to the United Nations General Assembly in New York, Iran had indirect talks with the United States. However, these efforts were disrupted by actions attributed to the Zionist regime, which Pezeshkian believes hindered any meaningful progress.

