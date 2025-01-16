Inter fails to capitalize opportunity to claim top spot in Serie A after 2-2 draw with Bologna

(MENAFN) were unable to capitalize on the opportunity to claim the top spot in the Italian after drawing 2-2 with Bologna on Wednesday. The match, played at the Giuseppe Meazza stadium, saw an early goal from Bologna's young Argentine forward, Santiago Castro, who found the net in the 15th minute, giving the visitors a 1-0 lead.



Inter quickly responded, with Dutch defender Denzel Dumfries scoring the equalizer just four minutes later in the 19th minute. The home side then took the lead shortly before the break, with Argentine striker Lautaro Martinez putting them ahead in the 46th minute, just seconds before halftime.



However, Bologna fought back in the second half. In the 64th minute, Swedish defender Emil Holm scored for Bologna, leveling the score once again at 2-2. Despite creating several more chances, neither side was able to break the deadlock, and the match ended in a draw.



With the result, Inter Milan remains 3 points behind Serie A leaders Napoli, who have 47 points, although they still have one game in hand. Bologna, on the other hand, moved to 8th place with 30 points, as they continue to show strong performances this season.

