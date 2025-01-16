Canada adopted "wait-and-see" approach regarding Trump’s 25 percent tariff threat

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, Canada adopted a cautious "wait-and-see" approach regarding US President-elect Donald Trump's threat to impose a 25 percent tariff on Canadian goods. Prime Justin Trudeau conveyed this stance during a meeting with provincial premiers, stating that Canada would reserve judgment and assess whether follows through with the threat after his inauguration next week.



At the meeting, Trudeau and the premiers discussed a potential list of tariffs on US imports, amounting to CANUSD150 billion (USUSD105 billion). However, this list would only be implemented after allowing the public to provide feedback on its contents.



In addition, Canada introduced measures to reinforce border security, deploying Blackhawk helicopters and drones to combat the flow of drugs and illegal immigrants into the US. This move aligns with Trump's demand for stronger border controls, warning that failure to meet this demand would trigger economically damaging tariffs on goods traded between the two countries.



Not all premiers were on board with the wait-and-see approach. Ontario Premier Doug Ford expressed dissatisfaction, advocating for more immediate and decisive actions. Prior to the meeting, Ford wore a "Canada Is Not For Sale" hat, sending a message to Trump, who had previously suggested Canada could become the 51st US state. Ford emphasized that Canada should not remain passive in the face of such threats, stating, “When they attack our country, when they attack our people, when they attack the jobs of hard-working Canadians, you cannot sit back and say, 'Keep on attacking.’ You have to hit back with every single tool in our toolbox.”



In a surprising move, Trudeau also announced that he would resign as prime minister and leader of the Liberal Party, signaling his exit from politics and confirming that he would not run in the upcoming federal election in his Montreal district.

