Biden Highlights Ukraine, Warns Of Oligarchy Threat In Farewell Address

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In his farewell address as President, Joe Biden cited Ukrainian independence as one of his administration's achievements and warned about the growing threat of oligarchy in the United States.

Speaking from the Oval Office, Biden reflected on the accomplishments of his presidency, as reported by a Ukrinform correspondent.

“Ukraine is still free, and we've pulled ahead of our competition with China and so much more,” Biden said.

The outgoing President highlighted the creation of new jobs, the reduction of prescription drug prices, and the passage of laws supporting veterans' healthcare. In foreign policy, he noted strengthening NATO as a key achievement.

However, Biden expressed concern about several pressing issues.

“Today, an oligarchy is taking shape in America of extreme wealth, power and influence that literally threatens our entire democracy, our basic rights and freedoms, and a fair shot for everyone to get ahead,” he warned.

To prevent the concentration of power in the hands of a few individuals or corporations, Biden called for constitutional amendments ensuring that no president would have immunity from prosecution for crimes committed while in office.

The President also mentioned that“the concentration of power and wealth” causes division and could make people feel like it is exhausting to participate in democracy. He urged Americans not to give into that sentiment.“We have to stay engaged in the process,” he said.

The President also addressed the rise of misinformation, calling it one of the main challenges facing the American public, particularly as major tech companies abandon fact-checking.

“Americans are being buried under an avalanche of misinformation and disinformation, enabling the abuse of power. The free press is crumbling, editors are disappearing,” Biden said.“Social media is giving up on fact checking. The truth is smothered by lies told for power and for profit.”

He emphasized the importance of preserving democracy, stating:“Our system of separation of powers, checks and balances. It may not be perfect, but it's maintained our democracy for nearly 250 years, longer than any other nation in history that's ever tried such a bold experiment.”

Biden wished success to the incoming administration and likened America to the Statue of Liberty:“Like America, the Statue of Liberty is not standing still. Her foot literally steps forward atop a broken chain of human bondage. She's on the march, and she literally moves. She was built to sway back and forth, to withstand the fury of stormy weather, to stand the test of time. Because storms are always coming. She sways a few inches, but she never falls into the current below.”

Notably, Biden avoided mentioning President-elect Donald Trump by name in his speech.

As previously reported, Trump's inauguration is scheduled for January 20. On that day, Joe Biden will leave the White House, making way for the new President of the United States.