January 16, 2025

20250116_Press Release_Renault Group_2024 Sales Results

IN 2024, ALL THE GROUP'S BRANDS ARE GROWING THANKS TO 10 LAUNCHES



In 2024, Renault Group sold 2,264,815 (+1.3% vs. 2023) worldwide



Renault: 1,577,351 vehicles (+1.8% vs. 2023)



Dacia: 676,340 vehicles (+2.7% vs. 2023)

Alpine: 4,585 vehicles (+5.9% vs. 2023)

In Europe 1 , the Group progressed twice as well as the market, with sales up 3.5%. With 1,599,051 vehicles sold , Renault Group is on the podium of car manufacturers with Sandero as the best-selling car across all channels.

Outside Europe, with its International Game Plan, the Renault brand saw its sales increase in Brazil (+10.3%) thanks to Kardian and in South Korea (+80.6%) thanks to the launch of Grand Koleos, the first vehicle of the new Renault Korea entity.

The Group maintains is value-oriented commercial policy :



Sales to retail customers in Europe represent more than 63% of the Group sales (+21 points vs. the market average) with 4 models2 in the top 10 of this category.

Sales in the C segments and above in Europe represent 30% of the Group sales . The Renault brand launched this year Scenic E-Tech electric, Symbioz and Rafale, while Dacia unveiled Bigster, which will be available in the dealerships in the spring of 2025.

Renault Group is continuing its electrification offensive , with 34.7% 3 of its sales that are electrified in Europe (+4.3 points vs. 2023).



Sales of hybrid vehicles increased by 45.0%, now accounting for 25.5% of the Group sales (+7.5 points vs. 2023). Renault brand strengthens its second place in Europe with 40% of its ICE sales that are hybrid vehicles.

Electric vehicles accounted for 9.0% of Renault Group's sales in a year of transition in terms of product plan. This is starting to be reflected in the 4th quarter mix, which amounts to more than 12%, almost 5 points more than the rest of the year. For the Renault brand, 13.0% of its sales are electric. Sold since October in France, Renault 5 E-Tech electric is the best-selling electric car in November and December.

The Group's orderbook in Europe represents around 2 months of projected sales at the end of December 2024.

In 2025, the Group will launch 7 vehicles 4 .



To support the electrification offensive in Europe, with, among others: Renault 4 E-Tech electric, Dacia Bigster, Alpine A390 and Mobilize Duo & Bento . In line with the International Game Plan, to gain market share in its strategic regions.

Boulogne-Billancourt, 16 January 2025

Renault brand

Best-selling French brand in the world, in 2024, Renault recorded 1,577,351 sales (PC+LCV) and continues to grow (+1.8% vs. 2023). In Europe, Renault grew by 3.3%, in a market up +1.7%, to reach 1,009,672 vehicles sold, driven by France (+0.4%), Spain (+10.8%), the United Kingdom (+21.4%) and Italy (+6.7%). The brand is pursuing its strategy by relying on the one hand, on a recognised hybrid offer (40% of its ICE sales) and, on the other hand, on a 100% electric offer rewarded by two consecutive Car of the Year awards (Scenic E-Tech electric, COTY 2024, and Renault 5 E-Tech electric, COTY 2025, the best-selling electric vehicle in France in November and December). In the Light Commercial Vehicle market, the brand is the leader5 in Europe with 310,458 registrations (+4.6% vs. 2023). Outside Europe, Renault recorded growth in markets where new models were launched. Thanks to Kardian, the brand increased by 10.3% in Brazil and 7.2% in Morocco. Grand Koleos, the first vehicle of the new Renault Korea entity, allowed an 80.6% growth in South Korea.

Pursuing its value-oriented strategy, Renault continued its offensive in the C and above segments, launching Scenic E-Tech electric, Symbioz and Rafale. Moreover, sales to retail customers accounted for more than one in two sales of the brand.

In 2025, Renault will continue its electrification offensive with the commercial launch of Renault 4 E-Tech electric and the extension of Renault 5 E-Tech electric in its various markets, reinforced by a new version with a 40 KWh battery.

Dacia brand

The Dacia brand recorded 676,340 sales worldwide in 2024, (+2.7% vs. 2023) and reached record market shares, especially in Italy (+13.1%), in Morocco (+16.3%), in Spain (+12.4%), in Belgium and in Luxembourg (+15.4%). This result is driven by a strong product plan based on 4 pillar models: Sandero, Duster, Jogger and Spring. This momentum will continue in 2025 with the arrival of Bigster, for which orders opened at the beginning of January, and which will be available in dealerships in the spring of 2025. Dacia also consolidated its position on the podium of the brands that are the most sold to retail customers, its core customer base. Dacia Sandero is, once again since 2017, the best-selling car among private customers but also, in 2024, the best-selling car all channels combined.

In 2025, the brand intends to continue its strategy based on the essentials by extending it to the C segment with Bigster and is also focusing on electrification with now 3 models available with a hybrid powertrain (Jogger, Duster and Bigster).

Alpine Brand

For the fourth consecutive year, Alpine recorded an increase in its sales (+5.9% vs. 2023) with 4,585 vehicles sold. Italy (+37.5%), the United Kingdom (+24.9%), Spain (+19.3%) and Germany (+10.6%) were the markets that drove the brand's growth. The year 2024 marked a turning point with the launch of the Alpine's electric offensive with the A290, its very first all-electric hot hatch, also rewarded Car of the Year 2025.

In 2025, the brand will add the A390, an all-electric sport fastback, to its Dream Garage and will continue its international expansion, particularly in Ireland and the Nordic countries (Norway, Finland and Denmark).

Mobilize Brand

Since October 2024, Mobilize has opened orders for Duo, in both with and without a driver's license versions. Committed to offering simple and accessible charging solutions to electric vehicle drivers, the brand has also enriched its offer with Mobilize Power, its bidirectional home charging service available today with Renault 5 E-Tech electric and Alpine A290. Mobilize is also continuing to expand its Mobilize Fast Charge network in France, as well as in Italy following the agreement signed with Autostrade per l'Italia.

RENAULT GROUP'S GLOBAL SALES BY BRAND



Volumes 2024 ∆ %

vs. 2023 Renault 1,577,351 +1.8 VP 1,174,380 +1.5 VU 402,971 +2.8 Dacia 676,340 +2.7 VP 670,136 +2.7 VU 6,204 +6.6 Renault Korea Motors 6,539 -70.3 Alpine 4,585 +5.9











Renault Group 2,264,815 +1.3









RENAULT GROUP'S TOP FIFTEEN MARKETS IN 2024





Volumes Market shares (%) 1 FRANCE 541,795 25.8 2 ITALY 205,423 11.7 3 TURKEY 167,262 13.5 4 SPAIN 149,697 12.7 5 GERMANY 144,586 4.7 6 BRAZIL 139,214 5.6 7 UNITED KINGDOM 121,711 5.3 8 MOROCCO 67,686 38.4 9 BELGIUM+LUXEMBOURG 64,925 11.5 10 ROMANIA 61,217 35.5 11 POLAND 54,785 8.8 12 NETHERLANDS 49,851 9.8 13 INDIA 41,729 0.9 14 SOUTH KOREA 39,826 2.5 15 PORTUGAL 36,164 14.9







About Renault Group

Renault Group is at the forefront of a mobility that is reinventing itself. Renault Group relies on the complementarity of its 4 brands - Renault - Dacia - Alpine and Mobilize - and offers sustainable and innovative mobility solutions to its customers. Established in more than 130 countries, the Group sold more than 2.264 million vehicles in 2024. It brings together nearly 105,000 employees who embody its Purpose on a daily basis, so that mobility brings us closer to each other.

Ready to take on challenges on the road as well as in competition, the Group is committed to an ambitious and value-generating transformation. This is focused on the development of new technologies and services, a new range of vehicles that is even more competitive, balanced and electrified. In line with environmental challenges, Renault Group aims to achieve carbon neutrality in Europe by 2040.

Davantage d'information :

1 ACEA's European scope

2 Sandero, Duster, Clio et Captur

3 Provisional data at the end of December based on a portion of European markets: France, Germany, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Romania, Slovenia, and Switzerland.

4 Without counting 2 facelifts

5 Excluding pick-ups

