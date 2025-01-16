Avalue To Exhibit At Arab Health 2025, Driving The Digital Transformation Of Healthcare

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Avalue Inc. (TAIEX: 3479-TW), a global leader in industrial computing solutions, will exhibit in the Arab 2025 to optimize the workflow for professional medical users in January 27 to 30, 2025. We recognize the urgency for changing existing workflow in modern hospital, here we demonstrate solutions including:●Luxury Patient Room●Clinics Infrastructure●AI Development Kit●Critical Demand in Veterinary /Emergency and Laboratory- Revolutionizing the Luxury Patient Room ExperienceAvalue integrates state-of-the-art medical-grade technologies to enhance patient comfort and care in luxury patient rooms. The EPD-3150, a ePaper display delivers a premium visual experience with minimal eye strain, ideal for patient engagement or personalized health information. The medical panel PC HID-2340, equipped with the audio-visual module card, supports versatile video applications such as interface conversion, streaming, extension, or AVoIP routing, enabling seamless multimedia functionality. Complemented by the ENT-10T1 for digital note-taking or interactive communication, Avalue Healthcare's solutions bring a new level of sophistication and convenience to luxury patient rooms.- Enhancing Infrastructure with Scalable SystemsFor clinical environments or critical demands such as veterinary, laboratory, and emergency use, Avalue introduces scalable hardware platforms tailored to the evolving demands of modern medical infrastructure. Avalue's Medical HMI and medical carts provide essential solutions. Our semi-rugged tablet CAXA0, supporting Android 11 and Windows 10, and 15-inch medical-grade touchscreen panel PC HID-1540 and APC-15WR2 with 12th Gen. Intel® CoreTM or Rockchip processors streamline diverse healthcare tasks. These devices digitize workflows, offer quick access to vital information, and reduce paperwork, enhancing efficiency and enabling providers to prioritize patient care. Additionally, the SPC-1533-B1 panel PC, with a fully stainless-steel enclosure, meets stringent sterilization requirements.- Go-To Solution for AI Development NeedsThe Medical-Grade Expandable Box System delivers high performance while meeting stringent medical certifications, supporting diverse peripherals for efficient data management. The lineup includes the MAB-T660 , a Medical-Grade Expandable Box System powered by 12th/13th Generation Intel® CoreTM Processors, and an IT-Grade Expandable Tower PC with a 12th/13th Gen. Intel® Processor. The IT-Grade Tower PC offers robust performance and flexible expandability, making it ideal for administrative or back-end operations.Avalue's computing platform delivers tailored design, manufacturing, and integration services, offering cost-effective solutions that go beyond standard configurations to meet diverse needs. Our open-frame architecture supports rapid deployment and updates of medical equipment, complemented by a wide range of peripherals. With extensive ODM/OEM expertise and deep experience in medical certifications, Avalue provides seamless, efficient solutions to tackle clients' unique challenges.Avalue emphasizes enhanced connectivity, enabling real-time data exchange for smarter decision-making. Our patient-centric platform fosters personalized care and tailored solutions. Visit us at Hall 2 Booth F19 to experience it firsthand!Learn more about tailored business solutions on Avalue Website, or contact us via our online contact form.About Avalue TechnologyAvalue Technology (TWSE:3479) is a global leader in industrial computing solutions. We provide reliable and customized products and services based on our strong background in the industrial control industry and successful market entry experience. Avalue Technology specializes in embedded and industrial computing solutions for smart healthcare, smart manufacturing, smart transportation, smart retail and IoT applications. The company has integrated the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) into its mission, vision, and values, transferring them into the essence of its business strategy. The company leverages intelligence and sustainability to create a blueprint for the future of digital innovation, driving long-term change in the smart industry ecosystem.

