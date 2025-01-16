3BR/3.5BA Custom Home On 12.6± Acres W/Shop/Garage In Orange County, VA Set For Auction Announces Nicholls Auction Mktg

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

23440 Valley Ln., Unionville, VA 22567 (Orange County)

23440 Valley Ln., Unionville, VA 22567 (Orange County)

23440 Valley Ln., Unionville, VA 22567 (Orange County)

- John NichollsFREDERICKSBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., ( ) announces the auction of a 3 BR/3.5 BA custom home on 12.6± acres w/detached shop/garage in Orange County, VA Wednesday, January 22 according to John Nicholls, president of the company.“The owners have transitioned to a more manageable living environment, and we have been contracted to market & sell this custom Orange County home on 12.66 +/- acres,” said Nicholls.“Bid your price and make this peaceful retreat yours.”“The property is located only 1.4 miles to Rt. 522, 3 miles to Rt. 20, 11 miles to downtown Orange , 12 miles to Lake Anna, 15 miles to Culpeper, and only a short drive to Charlottesville, Fredericksburg & Northern Virginia,” said Tony Wilson, auction coordinator.The auction's date, address and highlights follow below noted Wilson.Date and Time: Wednesday, January 22 -- 11:00 AMLocation: 23440 Valley Ln., Unionville, VA 22567 (Orange County)Custom 3 BR/3.5 BA home w/walk-out basement on 12.66 +/- acres in Orange County, VA.This home measures 4,228 +/- gross sf. (2.114 +/- finished sf. above grade & 2,114 +/- sf. partially finished basement.), and features an eat-in kitchen (all appliances convey including double wall oven & gas cooktop), living room w/fireplace, dining room, partially finished walk-out basement w/additional chimney for wood stove, attic & 2 car attached garage.Front porch (8'x36'); concrete back porch (8'x36').Heating: heat pump, propane furnace (underground propane tank conveys) & fireplace; Cooling: heat pump.Drilled well & gravity flow septic system; 2 electric water heaters.Detached 2 bay 20'x24' shop/garage w/12'x20' shed off , concrete floor & electricity; Two 10'x16' storage sheds.Gravel driveway w/asphalt at the home & parking area.Other Features: washer/dryer convey; 9' ceilings on main level; whole house Generac generator; mature hardwoods; pasture view of neighboring farm; built-in cabinets in basement; easily removable aluminum handicap rampFor more highlights and details, visit .The real estate auction is open to the public. Brokers are reminded that pre-registration is required for compensation.For more information, call Tony Wilson at (540) 748-1359 visit .Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 55 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.# # #About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit or call 540-898-0971.

Tony Wilson

Nicholls Auction Marketing Group

+1 540-748-1359

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.