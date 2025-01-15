Russia launches missile strikes on Ukraine, targets energy infrastructure

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, an electrical station near the office of Ukrainian Leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy in central Kyiv caught fire during a large-scale missile attack by Russia, according to Ukrainian media reports.



Local outlets published images showing a thick plume of black smoke rising near Khreshchatyk metro station and Bankova Street, where the presidential office is located.



In response to the assault, air raid alerts were issued across Ukraine, as tracked by an online missile strike monitoring map.



Energy Roman Galushchenko confirmed that preventive power outages were implemented due to the extensive scale of the attack.



Explosions were reported across several regions, including Poltava, where an X-101 missile reportedly struck the Mirgorod airfield. Additional explosions were heard in the Ivano-Frankivsk and Lviv regions.



Another strike is believed to have hit an airport in Cherkasy, which is used by Ukrainian forces conducting operations against Russian troops in the Zaporizhzhia area.



On Telegram, Leader Zelenskyy stated that the main focus of the Russian strikes was Ukraine's energy sector, targeting "gas infrastructure and energy facilities that sustain daily life for the people."

