Tata Group and IISc partner to establish medical school to pioneer healthcare education and research

Bangalore, January 14, 2025: The Tata Group today announced a partnership with the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) to establish the Tata IISc Medical School in the IISc Bengaluru campus.



Under an MoU signed today, the Tata Group will make a contribution of Rs 500 crore to support the establishment of the medical school.



The Tata IISc Medical School will be a centre of excellence that seeks to catalyse a unique model of clinical research and medical education in India, by bringing basic science and engineering to bear on clinical science and practice. It will focus on a variety of specialities including oncology, cardiology, neurology, nephrology, diabetes and metabolic disorders, infectious diseases, integrative medicine, and public health.



The Tata IISc Medical School will offer integrated MD-PhD and other dual degree programmes to create a new cadre of physician-scientists and medical technologists. These students will be trained simultaneously in the medical school as well as science and engineering labs at IISc, combining cutting-edge clinical practice with scientific research. The medical school seeks to establish a unique model of clinical research and training that can be emulated nationwide. It will also collaborate with renowned medical schools from across the world to enable students to acquire global expertise, knowledge and practices.



On this occasion, Mr N Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons said: “Healthcare is one of India's biggest challenges and also one of its greatest opportunities, given the scale at which technology will be able to transform everything from diagnosis to care and community health. We are pleased to announce the establishment of the Tata IISc Medical School. In time, the institute’s emphasis on cutting-edge research and global collaboration will create a highly qualified cadre of physician-scientists trained in the latest approaches to modern medicine. Their effect will be felt across the spectrum of healthcare, and will help individuals access quality treatment. I believe that the Tata IISC Medical School will play a significant role in keeping our communities healthy and positioning India at the forefront of the global healthcare revolution."



“We are very grateful to the Tata Group for their generosity,” said Prof G Rangarajan, Director, IISc. “After a century of contributions to science and engineering, we now have a unique opportunity to create new frontiers in medicine. The Tatas and IISc have a century-old legacy of commitment to excellence. The Institute owes its existence to the munificence and far-sighted vision of Jamsetji Nusserwanji Tata, who was unparalleled in his philanthropy towards education in India. We are firmly committed to carrying forward this legacy and breaking new ground in creating affordable healthcare solutions for India and the rest of the world.”







