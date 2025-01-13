Kurt Busch Returns To Racing At The Race Of Champions In Sydney, Australia

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "Race car drivers always push the limits to the best, and drive to win," said Busch. "That is what I have strived for my whole career, and to receive another invite from Race Of Champions is a chance to go up against the best from around the world. What an honor! Thank you, ROC. Team USA!"

Event Details:



Dates: March 7-8, 2025

Location:

Accor Stadium, Sydney Olympic Park, Sydney, Australia



Event Website: Race Of Champions Event Instagram: @raceofchampions

Kurt

Busch's Racing

Achievements:

Born on August 4, 1978, in Las Vegas, Nevada, Kurt Busch boasts an impressive motorsport career

and

has

been

a

prominent

figure

in

NASCAR for

nearly

three decades.

Busch

has

also been a long-standing Monster Energy athlete, proudly representing the brand since 2012.



2004 Nascar Cup Series Champion

34 victories in the NASCAR Cup Series

158 top 5 finishes and 339 top 10 finishes in the NASCAR Cup Series

28 pole positions in the NASCAR Cup Series

Voted as one of NASCAR's Top 75 drivers of all time Winner of all Nascar Series National, Regional, local competition

These statistics highlight Busch's significant impact and success in the NASCAR Cup Series over

his

extensive

career. His

status

as

one

of

the

most

elite

drivers in

all

of

motorsport

was

also displayed in multiple races over his 30 year career.



2003 International Race of Champions (IROC) Champion

2014 Indianapolis 500 Rookie of the Year

2012 NHRA Pro Stock Qualifier at the Gatornationals

2007 Daytona 24 Hour Prototype podium finish 2014 Rally Monza Show

Race

of

Champions -

Kurt Busch and Travis Pastrana are

no

strangers

to

the

ROC format:



Kurt Busch: Participated at Bushy Park, Barbados in 2014 posting stage wins, as well as Miami, USA in 2017 posting a runner-up finish against Germany. Travis Pastrana: A versatile motorsport competitor with multiple appearances in ROC events, bringing a wealth of experience to Team USA. Travis also has a runner-up finish against Scandinavia.

Social

Media

Channels:

Stay updated on their ROC journey by following their official social media accounts:



Kurt Busch:



Twitter: @KurtBusch



Instagram: @KurtBusch

Facebook: Kurt Busch

Travis Pastrana:



Twitter: @TravisPastrana



Instagram: @TravisPastrana Facebook: Travis Pastrana

About

the

Race

Of

Champions (ROC):

The Race Of Champions is an annual event that brings together the world's best drivers from various

motorsport

disciplines

to

compete in

identical

cars,

emphasizing

driver

skill.

The

2025 edition marks the event's debut in Australia, promising an exhilarating showcase of talent and competition.

For

more

information

and

ticket

purchases,

visit

the

official ROC website:

Race

Of Champions .

Media Contact:

Kristen Marion

Marion Public Relations

[email protected]

623.308.2638

SOURCE Race of Champions