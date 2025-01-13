Kurt Busch Returns To Racing At The Race Of Champions In Sydney, Australia
Date
1/13/2025 3:00:53 PM
"Race car drivers always push the limits to the best, and drive to win," said Busch. "That is what I have strived for my whole career, and to receive another invite from Race Of Champions is a chance to go up against the best from around the world. What an honor! Thank you, ROC. Team USA!"
Event Details:
Dates: March 7-8, 2025
Location:
Accor Stadium, Sydney Olympic Park, Sydney, Australia
Event Website: Race Of Champions
Event Instagram: @raceofchampions
Kurt
Busch's Racing
Achievements:
Born on August 4, 1978, in Las Vegas, Nevada, Kurt Busch boasts an impressive motorsport career
and
has
been
a
prominent
figure
in
NASCAR for
nearly
three decades.
Busch
has
also been a long-standing Monster Energy athlete, proudly representing the brand since 2012.
2004 Nascar Cup Series Champion
34 victories in the NASCAR Cup Series
158 top 5 finishes and 339 top 10 finishes in the NASCAR Cup Series
28 pole positions in the NASCAR Cup Series
Voted as one of NASCAR's Top 75 drivers of all time
Winner of all Nascar Series National, Regional, local competition
These statistics highlight Busch's significant impact and success in the NASCAR Cup Series over
his
extensive
career. His
status
as
one
of
the
most
elite
drivers in
all
of
motorsport
was
also displayed in multiple races over his 30 year career.
2003 International Race of Champions (IROC) Champion
2014 Indianapolis 500 Rookie of the Year
2012 NHRA Pro Stock Qualifier at the Gatornationals
2007 Daytona 24 Hour Prototype podium finish
2014 Rally Monza Show
Race
of
Champions -
Kurt Busch and Travis Pastrana are
no
strangers
to
the
ROC format:
Kurt Busch: Participated at Bushy Park, Barbados in 2014 posting stage wins, as well as Miami, USA in 2017 posting a runner-up finish against Germany.
Travis Pastrana: A versatile motorsport competitor with multiple appearances in ROC events, bringing a wealth of experience to Team USA. Travis also has a runner-up finish against Scandinavia.
Social
Media
Channels:
Stay updated on their ROC journey by following their official social media accounts:
Kurt Busch:
Twitter: @KurtBusch
Instagram: @KurtBusch
Facebook: Kurt Busch
Travis Pastrana:
Twitter: @TravisPastrana
Instagram: @TravisPastrana
Facebook: Travis Pastrana
About
the
Race
Of
Champions (ROC):
The Race Of Champions is an annual event that brings together the world's best drivers from various
motorsport
disciplines
to
compete in
identical
cars,
emphasizing
driver
skill.
The
2025 edition marks the event's debut in Australia, promising an exhilarating showcase of talent and competition.
For
more
information
and
ticket
purchases,
visit
the
official ROC website:
Race
Of Champions .
