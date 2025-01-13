Meghalaya: CM Conrad Sangma Inaugurates First State-Owned University

(MENAFN- IANS) Shillong, Jan 14 (IANS) Meghalaya Chief Conrad K. Sangma on Monday inaugurated the first state-owned varsity - Captain Williamson Sangma State University in the presence of speaker Thomas A. Sangma, Deputy Chief Minister Snaiwbhalang Dhar, Education Minister Rakkam Sangma and Power Minister Abu Taher Mondal.

The infrastructure of the university was inaugurated in January 2023. In June 2018, the approval for at the cost of Rs 16.96 crore was initiated.

The university has been named after the founding Chief Minister of the state, Captain Williamson A Sangma.

An official statement mentioned that in 2011, the establishment of the university was originally conceptualised as Captain Williamson Sangma State Technical University to affiliate technical colleges in the state.

However, in 2022, the state government had to rename the university as Captain Williamson Sangma State University, to ensure that both technical and non-technical colleges could be affiliated.

Terming the launch of the university as a“red letter day”, the Chief Minister said: "The university will not only cater to higher education but it will promote research and innovation, ensuring transformative change in the educational scenario of the state."

He said that the operationalisation of the university is a commitment of the government for the people of the state.

“In over 50 years of existence, the state had no university of its own. The establishment of a state-owned university is testimony of our government's initiative to promote growth and development of the education sector," the chief minister said.

"This university is not just a name; it is a promise. A promise of hope, growth, and limitless possibilities for the people of Meghalaya,” he added.

Acknowledging the challenges in the education sector, the chief minister expressed optimism that as the state marches ahead, the educational scenario of the state will further improve.

“We have miles to go, but with determination, we will make this university a beacon of knowledge and pride for our state,” he emphasised.

Sangma also announced that Shillong Campus of the university will be established, which will facilitate administration and accessibility to students from the Khasi and Jaintia Hills regions of the state.

“The university will begin its operation for now onwards and all colleges within the state can opt to apply for affiliation with the state-owned university,” he said, adding that an affiliation with state-owned university will ensure that the students will not be required to appear for Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for under-graduation and post-graduation courses in colleges affiliated to Captain Williamson Sangma State University.

The CM also said that CUET will be applicable to colleges affiliated with the North Eastern Hill University (NEHU), Shillong.

“I urge the colleges to take this opportunity and affiliate with Captain Williamson Sangma State University,” he said, adding that the state government will support affiliated institutions in every way possible to ensure its growth.

Highlighting the education scenario in elementary, secondary and higher secondary schools, he spoke at length on enrollment, performance of schools, single digit enrollment in schools, and burden on the government for disbursement of salaries for government-supported schools, including aided, deficit, Ad-hoc and SSA.

Sangma said that the government is addressing the challenges in the education sector and will rationalise measures for ensuring accountability and administration of quality education services in the state.

“The road ahead is challenging, but with the right team, vision, and determination, we will overcome these hurdles,” he added.

Meanwhile, Vasanthi Vijayakumar, the newly appointed Vice Chancellor of Captain Williamson Sangma State University said that the university will deliver quality education and promote research and foster holistic development.