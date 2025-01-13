Toll Brothers Opens New Luxury Condominium Community In Chantilly, Virginia

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHANTILLY, Va., Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest D.C. Metro-area community, Commonwealth Place at Westfields - The Belle Haven Collection , is now open for sale in Chantilly, Virginia. This exclusive Toll Brothers community includes both flat and townhome-style luxury condos in an ideal location priced from $572,950.

Commonwealth Place at Westfields-The Belle Haven Collection features an elevated selection of one- and two-story floor plans ranging from 1,342 to 1,767 square feet with two bedrooms, open-concept floor plans, balconies, two-car tandem garages, distinct architectural design, and professionally selected finishes. Residents will enjoy being within walking distance of charming shops and upscale eateries while surrounded by bountiful outdoor recreation. Located near highly ranked Fairfax County Public Schools, this community has everything home buyers need to live a luxury lifestyle.









“Our new Belle Haven Collection at the Commonwealth Place at Westfields community will offer residents the rare opportunity to own a luxury condo in the highly desirable Chantilly area,” said Nimita Shah, Division President of Toll Brothers in D.C. Metro.“With meticulously designed floor plans and an unrivaled location close to dining and shopping, this community will set a new standard for luxury living in Chantilly.”

Residents will enjoy a convenient and low-maintenance lifestyle with snow removal, lawn mowing, and exterior maintenance all included in condo fees. The community is conveniently located near Dulles International Airport and nearby commuter routes Interstate 66, Route 50, Route 28, and Dulles Toll Road/Route 267, offering easy access to the greater D.C. Metro area.

The community is within walking distance of all the shopping, dining, and entertainment options at The Field at Commonwealth, including Wegmans, Mellow Mushroom, Cava, Chipotle, South Block, and more. Nearby golf courses and parks include Chantilly National Golf & Country Club, Pleasant Valley Golf Club, Flatlick Stream Valley Park, Ellanor C. Lawrence Park, and Richard W. Jones Park.

The community is currently open by appointment only. To schedule an appointment or for more information on Commonwealth Place at Westfields - The Belle Haven Collection , call (855) 298-0316 or visit TollBrothers.com/Virginia .

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol“TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

In 2024, Toll Brothers marked 10 years in a row being named to the Fortune World's Most Admired CompaniesTM list and the Company's Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron's magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit .

From Fortune, ©2024 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)