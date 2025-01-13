ALOE CARE HEALTH WINS“CONNECTED HEALTHCARE SOLUTION OF THE YEAR” IN 2025 IOT BREAKTHROUGH AWARDS PROGRAM

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Aloe Care Wins 2025 IoT Connected Healthcare Solution of the Year with Smart Hub 2

Prestigious Annual IoT Breakthrough Awards Program Recognizes Standout Internet-of-Things Companies and Products

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- NEW YORK, 13 January 2025 – Aloe Care Health , creators of the world's most advanced medical alert and fall prevention system for eldercare, today announced that it has been selected as the“IoT Health & Wellness Connected Healthcare Solution of the Year” in the 9th annual IoT Breakthrough Awards. The program is conducted by IoT Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies, and products in the global Internet-of-Things (IoT) market today.

Aloe Care Health boasts a growing roster of partnerships across sectors including Medicare Advantage and Medicaid. Aloe Care Health uses IoT data from their device ecosystem to improve emergency response, prevent falls, and improve health outcomes. Aloe Care's data-centric approach combined with a turn-key system easily adapts to individual needs.

The Mobile Companion 2 with fall detection and Aloe Care's new voice-activated Smart Hub 2 anchor the company's flexible ecosystem. Add-ons include a care button, radar fall sensors, entry sensors, and motion sensors. The customizable system is supported by IoT peripherals so that it can easily adapt to new technologies. Examples include radar fall detection and the recent integration of the Withings Sleep Tracking Mat. In addition to a partner portal and AI-driven fall prediction and prevention, Aloe Care's Smart Triage with Emergency IQTM ensures requests for assistance are routed to the right care team.

“Aloe Care's advanced system represents the future of caregiving and aging safely in place. Modern, data-driven healthcare providers serving older adults can use IoT-derived data to improve emergency response and prevent falls. A data-centric approach combined with a system that adapts to individual needs serves to improve health outcomes,“ said Steve Johansson, managing director at IoT Breakthrough.“Aloe Care is addressing the mounting needs of healthcare organizations that care for older adults and we're thrilled to recognize them with the 'IoT Health & Wellness Connected Healthcare Solution of the Year' award.”

The mission of the IoT Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry's most comprehensive analysis of the global Internet-of-Things industry and then recognize the 'breakthrough' innovators, leaders and visionaries in a broad range of IoT categories, including Industrial and Enterprise IoT, Smart City technology, IoT Security, Connected Home and Home Automation, Connected Car, and many more. This year's program attracted thousands of nominations from companies all over the world.

“We have built the best and most advanced ecosystem of devices to keep older adults safe in their homes, and to enable smarter triage, ER diversion, and AI-driven fall prediction and prevention,” said Evan Schwartz, CEO and Co-Founder of Aloe Care Health.“We'll continue to grow our roster of partnerships across sectors to help as many people as possible. This award from IoT Breakthrough underscores our commitment to serving our healthcare partners and their members with a turnkey solution that is easy to implement and impactful.”



About Aloe Care Health

Aloe Care's award-winning voice-activated system is the world's most-advanced in-home medical alert and fall prevention ecosystem for older adults. Aloe Care Health Solutions serves numerous home healthcare organizations and insurance partners throughout the U.S. Aloe Care, purpose-built for healthcare, is the partner of choice for its ability to leverage its significant data set to predict falls and help drive better health outcomes for older adults. The company is headquartered in New York. For more information, visit aloecare.

About IoT Breakthrough

Part of the Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the IoT Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Internet-of-Things technologies, services, companies and products. The IoT Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of IoT companies and products in categories including Connected Home and Home Automation, Connected Car, Industrial IoT (IIoT) and Smart City, Consumer IoT and more. For more information visit IoTBreakthrough.

