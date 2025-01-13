Premium Bail Bonds Proudly Sponsors BOFAB Bar-B-Q Team At Lakeland Pigfest 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Kent HenryBARTOW, FL, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Premium Bail Bonds , a leading bail company based in central Florida, is delighted to announce its sponsorship of the BOFAB Bar-B-Q Team in the upcoming Lakeland Pigfest competition.As a company committed to community engagement and support, Premium Bail Bonds recognizes the importance of local events that bring people together. The Lakeland Pigfest is not only a celebration of the region's culinary excellence but also an opportunity to foster community spirit."We are excited to support the BOFAB Bar-B-Q Team in this year's Lakeland Pigfest," said Kent Henry, CEO at Premium Bail Bonds. "This event is a fantastic showcase of talent and camaraderie, and we believe in contributing to the vibrant fabric of our local community."The BOFAB Bar-B-Q Team is renowned for its dedication to the art of barbecue, and Premium Bail Bonds is proud to be associated with a team that shares similar values of commitment, excellence, and community involvement.The Lakeland Pigfest, scheduled for January 24th-25th, promises an exciting blend of mouthwatering barbecue, live entertainment, and family-friendly activities. By sponsoring the BOFAB Bar-B-Q Team, Premium Bail Bonds aims to contribute to the success of this beloved event and strengthen its ties with the Lakeland community.Premium Bail Bonds invites everyone to join in the festivities at the Lakeland Pigfest and cheer for the BOFAB Bar-B-Q Team. Look out for the Premium Bail Bonds team, where we'll be engaging with the community, answering questions, and providing information about our commitment to service.About Premium Bail Bonds:Premium Bail Bonds is a trusted and respected bail bond company based in central Florida, serving communities in Polk County, including Lakeland and Bartow. Committed to integrity, professionalism, and community support, Premium Bail Bonds aims to be the most trustworthy bail bond company in Florida.About Lakeland Pigfest:Lakeland Pigfest is an annual barbecue competition and festival that brings together barbecue enthusiasts, food lovers, and families for a weekend of delicious food, live music, and community fun. The event showcases the talents of barbecue teams from across the region and is a highlight of Lakeland's cultural calendar.

