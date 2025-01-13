Telangana Rations Kingfisher Beer After Heineken Halts Production Over Price Dispute

(MENAFN- Live Mint) India's biggest beer-consuming state is rationing supplies of Kingfisher, one of the country's most popular brands, after Heineken-controlled United Breweries last week suspended its sales in a dispute over prices.

States in India, the world's eighth-biggest alcohol by volume, individually regulate pricing of alcohol products, which are major contributors to their tax revenue.

Alcohol is bought by the state and then supplied to shops in Telangana, where officials are rationing supplies to deter hoarding and tackle shortages, three retailers said.

"Today we got a notification from our depot that there is no Kingfisher beer stock anymore," Madhusudhan Rao, a liquor store owner in Hyderabad city, told Reuters on Monday. Also Read | International alcohol firms seek $466 million in unpaid debts from Telangana govt: Report

United Breweries, which brews the popular Kingfisher brand, last week cited delayed payments and a lack of government approval for higher prices since 2019/20, which had damaged its finances, for halting sales to Telangana.

The move is the latest sign of stress in India's $45 billion alcohol market, with companies including Diageo, Pernod Ricard, AB InBev and Carlsberg together demanding some $466 million in unpaid dues.

They are also battling regulatory challenges including antitrust investigations.

Telangana state said last week that United Breweries had suspended supplies as a "tactic" to press for price increases and a panel was deciding on such requests.

Officials in Telangana, where some depots are running out of beer, did not respond to a request for comment on Monday.