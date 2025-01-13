U.S. Not Intending To Use Military Force In Greenland - J.D. Vance

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The incoming administration in the U.S. has no need to use military force in Greenland.
This was stated by J.D. Vance, future U.S. Vice President in the Donald trump administration, who spoke in an interview with Fox News , Ukrinform reports.
When asked if Trump would consider using military force as regards his Political intentions toward Greenland, the Panama Canal, or Canada, J.D. Vance replied:
“We don't have to use military force. The thing that people always ignore is that we already have troops in Greenland. Greenland is really important for America strategically. It has a lot of great natural resources,” Vance said.
He added that the people of Greenland would like to be“empowered” to develop those resources and that Trump can do that. He also said that the current Danish leadership has not done enough to secure Greenland, so this is a real opportunity for the United States now to“take leadership, to protect America's security, to ensure that those incredible natural resources are developed”.
“And that's what Donald Trump is good at. He's good at making deals, and I think there's a deal to be made in Greenland,” he concluded.
In response to Trump's rhetoric, Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen said Monday that Denmark recognizes that the United States has security interests in the Arctic and is ready to discuss them with the Trump administration.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, US President-elect Donald Trump has not ruled out the use of force to seize control of Greenland and the Panama Canal.
On January 7, the son of U.S. President-elect, Donald Trump Jr. arrived in Greenland amid his father's renewed interest in the issue of "ownership" of the island.
Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said she offered to talk to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump amid his escalating claims to take control of Greenland.
The island's Prime Minister, Mute Egede, said Greenland does not want to be either American or Danish, wishing to be independent.
