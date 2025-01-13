GFH Invests In Invenergy Via Blackstone Partnership

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post)





GFH Group, a prominent Bahrain-based firm, has strategically invested in Invenergy, a leading global developer and operator of sustainable solutions, through a partnership with Blackstone Infrastructure Partners. This collaboration underscores GFH's commitment to expanding its renewable energy portfolio and capitalizing on the growing demand for clean energy infrastructure worldwide.

Invenergy, headquartered in Chicago, has a robust track record in the renewable energy sector, with over 30,000 megawatts of projects developed across wind, solar, transmission infrastructure, natural gas power generation, and advanced energy storage. The company's expansive portfolio includes some of the world's largest solar and land-based wind farms, as well as innovative projects in offshore wind and high-voltage direct current interregional transmission lines.

Blackstone Infrastructure Partners, a division of the global investment firm Blackstone, has been a significant investor in Invenergy. In January 2022, Blackstone announced an approximately $3 billion equity investment in Invenergy Renewables Holdings LLC, marking one of the largest renewable investments in North American history. This investment aimed to accelerate Invenergy's renewable development activities and support the company's growth in the clean energy sector.

In June 2023, Blackstone further increased its stake in Invenergy with an additional $1 billion equity investment, bringing its total investment to nearly $4 billion. This infusion of capital was intended to support Invenergy's rapidly expanding business and its portfolio of projects, which includes advanced energy storage facilities, clean hydrogen initiatives, and a growing community solar business through its Reactivate venture. GFH's investment in Invenergy, facilitated through its partnership with Blackstone, aligns with its strategy to diversify and expand its investments in the renewable energy sector. This move reflects a broader trend among investment firms to capitalize on the global shift towards sustainable energy solutions. See also

The renewable energy sector has witnessed significant growth in recent years, driven by increasing environmental concerns, technological advancements, and supportive government policies. Investments in renewable energy projects have surged, with global renewable energy capacity expected to continue its upward trajectory. Invenergy's leadership in the renewable energy sector is marked by its innovative projects and strategic partnerships. The company's commitment to sustainability and its expansive project portfolio have positioned it as a key player in the global energy transition. Blackstone's substantial investments in Invenergy underscore its confidence in the renewable energy sector's growth potential. The firm's infrastructure investment strategy focuses on large-scale assets that deliver stable, long-term capital appreciation and predictable cash flow yields. GFH's collaboration with Blackstone to invest in Invenergy represents a strategic alignment with global investment trends favoring sustainable and renewable energy projects. This partnership not only enhances GFH's investment portfolio but also contributes to the broader efforts towards global energy transition and sustainability.