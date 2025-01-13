Sean Diddy's Combs' Mother Held Sex Parties At Home, New Documentary Reveals Disturbing Past Of Family

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Sean 'Diddy' Combs' mother Janice held wild sex parties at his childhood home where one would walk into any room to find naked couples, the rapper's childhood friend has claimed, revealing disturbing details of the mogul's early life with his mother in a documentary called 'Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy'.

Tim“Dawg” Patterson, a producer, revealed it was just Saturday night for Sean Combs; he was around drug addicts, pimps and they would walk into rooms to find people“butt naked.”

He said,“It wouldn't be a thing to mistakenly walk into one of the bedrooms and you got a couple in there, butt naked.”

"On the weekend, [Sean 'Diddy' Combs] partied in the house, and we did that a lot. He was around all types of alcohol; he was around reefer smoke. Drug addicts around, lesbians around, homosexuals, he was around pimps, pushers. That was just who was in our house. People that attended the parties were from Harlem, from the streets.”

“That's what we were privy to; this is what we were fed. Was it desensitizing us? I'm sure it was. Were we aware of it? No, that was just Saturday night,” Tim“Dawg” Patterson says in 'Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy' which will be released on Peacock soon.

Tim Patterson said the regular sex parties at the rapper's home in his early childhood could explain his disturbing behaviour. Sean 'Diddy' is currently facing multiple serious charges , including sex trafficking and racketeering.

"I've always been asked the question why [charges against Sean Combs']. I don't know the answer to why, but I truly believe it all goes back to childhood,” Patterson said.

Tim Patterson also revealed that Sean 'Diddy' Combs was also bullied as a kid at his Catholic school where everyone looked at him like“the rich kid”.