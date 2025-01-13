Disney Hit With $10 Billion Lawsuit: Animator Buck Woodall Claims Moana 2 Is A Copy Of His Film

(MENAFN- Live Mint) has been sued by animator Buck Woodall, who claims the company copied elements from his animated project, Bucky, to develop Moana and its sequel, Moana 2, The Reporter said. Woodall filed the lawsuit in California court on Friday (January 10), seeking $10 billion in damages, asserting that both works share striking similarities in their storylines and characters, particularly the concept of a young protagonist embarking on a dangerous journey to save their village, encountering spirits manifested as animals along the way.

Woodall alleges Disney copied his work

The lawsuit follows a previous legal setback for Woodall, in which a court ruled that he filed a copyright lawsuit too late regarding Moana. However, the release of Moana 2 allowed him to initiate this new legal action. The Hollywood Reporter highlights that US District Judge Consuelo Marshall noted a“disputed issue of genuine fact” regarding the similarities between the works. Specifically, the judge acknowledged that there may have been an opportunity for Disney Animation to view Woodall's copyrighted materials before Moana began development in 2016.

Similarities between Moana and Bucky

Woodall's lawsuit points out several key similarities between Moana and his Bucky project. For example, both stories are set against the backdrop of an ancient Polynesian village and explore themes related to Polynesian beliefs in spiritual ancestors manifested as animals. Other parallels include:



Both protagonists embark on their journey starting with a turtle.

A symbolic necklace plays a crucial role in both stories.

Both works feature a demigod character adorned with tattoos and a giant hook. Both feature a giant creature hidden within a mountain.

Woodall claims that Disney's Moana is a direct result of his years of work and inspiration, accusing the studio of taking his ideas after he had provided his screenplay and materials to Jenny Marchick, a former director of development at Mandeville Films, which had a first-look deal with Disney.