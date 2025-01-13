'Night Run For All' To Be Organised At Old Doha Port On February 22

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Qatar Sports For All Federation (QSFAF) has announced that it will organise the 'Night Run for All' in collaboration with the Old Doha on February 22, 2025.

People of all ages are invited to participate in this race, which is part of a series of outstanding and open running events for community members, QSFAF highlighted.

QSFAF's Executive Director, Abdullah Al Dosari, stated that the starting shot of the racing will be at the Old Doha Port in the eastern direction passing through shopping centers and the running track leading to the area for the off-loading of ships zone at the port.



The event will follow a simultaneous out-and-back course, with the first segment consisting of a 1-kilometer race, categorized into four distinct divisions, with the second segment of the race featuring a 5-kilometer, encompassing three age brackets ranging from as young as three years old to those over forty, he said.

Al Dosari affirmed that the divisions include open, masters, intermediate, youth, and junior categories, highlighting that the registration for all categories will be facilitated via QSFAF's mobile application. - QNA