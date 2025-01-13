Olight Donating Emergency Flashlights In Response To Los Angeles Wildfires

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Olight's headquarters team was attending CES 2025 in Las Vegas from January 7th to 10th, when they received news of the crisis in Los Angeles. The team quickly made the decision to set out for the city, first reaching out to their fans to assess their safety, bringing critical lighting equipment to support rescue efforts.

Departing at 7:00 AM PST on January 12th, the Olight team transported a shipment of Seeker 4 Pro, Sphere, Perun 3, Oclip, Olantern and other reliable and versatile lighting devices, ideal for various rescue scenarios. These products were chosen for their durability and versatility. Multi-functional flashlights and headlamps ensure that rescue teams and displaced families have access to dependable lighting in this critical time.

"At Olight, we believe in illuminating not just the dark spaces of the world but also the lives of those in need, alongside our OFans," said Mavis Xiao, Chief Marketing Officer at Olight. "This is about more than providing flashlights-it's about standing together with our communities in times of need and shining a light on social responsibility. Together with our fans, we put our commitment into action and illuminate the world."

The team arrived in Los Angeles around 12:00 PM PST on January 12th and distributed essential lighting devices to local rescue teams and families. Emergency responders received hand-held flashlights and headlamps to enhance operations in poorly lit areas, while portable lanterns were provided to displaced families to create safer living conditions.

About Olight

Founded in 2007, Olight is the global leader in providing innovative portable lighting products trusted by outdoor enthusiasts worldwide. Olight pushes the boundaries of lighting technology to meet diverse customer needs.

SOURCE Olight Group Co.,Ltd