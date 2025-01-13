Amir Meets Trump's Envoy To Middle East, NSC Coordinator For Middle East, North Africa

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani met today at his office in Lusail Palace with the US President-elect Donald Trump's Middle East envoy HE Steve Witkoff and the Coordinator for Middle East and North Africa at the US National Security Council (NSC) HE Brett McGurk.

During the meeting, they discussed the developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories. They also touched on the latest updates on the ceasefire negotiations in the Gaza Strip.