عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Amir, US President Discuss Strategic Relations

Amir, US President Discuss Strategic Relations


1/13/2025 2:00:26 PM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Amir HH sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and President of the United States of America HE Joe Biden discussed the strategic relations between the two countries and topics of mutual concern.

This came during a phone call HH the Amir received on Monday from HE the President of the United States of America.

During the call, they also discussed the developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, the joint mediation efforts to put an end to the war on the Strip, in addition to the regional and international development of common concern.

Read Also
  • Amir meets Trump's envoy to Middle East, NSC Coordinator for Middle East, North Africa
  • Amir receives Hamas delegation for Gaza ceasefire negotiations

MENAFN13012025000063011010ID1109085509


The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search