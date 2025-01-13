Amir, US President Discuss Strategic Relations

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Amir HH Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and President of the United States of America HE Joe Biden discussed the strategic relations between the two countries and topics of mutual concern.

This came during a phone call HH the Amir received on Monday from HE the President of the United States of America.

During the call, they also discussed the developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, the joint mediation efforts to put an end to the war on the Strip, in addition to the regional and international development of common concern.



Amir meets Trump's envoy to Middle East, NSC Coordinator for Middle East, North Africa Amir receives Hamas delegation for Gaza ceasefire negotiations

