Amir, US President Discuss Strategic Relations
Date
1/13/2025 2:00:26 PM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Doha: The Amir HH sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and President of the United States of America HE Joe Biden discussed the strategic relations between the two countries and topics of mutual concern.
This came during a phone call HH the Amir received on Monday from HE the President of the United States of America.
During the call, they also discussed the developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, the joint mediation efforts to put an end to the war on the Strip, in addition to the regional and international development of common concern.
