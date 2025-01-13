SAP And Google Cloud Announce Availability Of SAP Business Technology Platform

(MENAFN- Asdaf News) Riyadh – Asdaf News:

SAP today announced the availability of its SAP Business (SAP BTP) on Cloud in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, exclusively for regulated* customers.

This strategic collaboration aims to advance Saudi organizations and critical national infrastructure entities with scalable, secure, and innovative cloud solutions. SAP BTP is an innovation platform optimized for SAP applications in the cloud that brings together application development and automation, data and analytics, integration, and AI capabilities in one unified environment. By emphasizing data sovereignty and facilitating digital transformation, the initiative ensures compliance with local regulations and aligns with Saudi Vision 2030.





The availability of SAP BTP on Google Cloud in Saudi Arabia offers regulated organizations significant advantages. The local deployment reduces latency and enhances application performance, while scalable infrastructure supports growth without the need for extensive on-premises hardware investments. Additionally, organizations can tap into a robust partner ecosystem, with over 2,800 partners using SAP BTP for application development, extending the platform's capabilities and delivering specialized solutions.

This collaboration aligns with Saudi Vision 2030 by promoting economic diversification and digital advancement through advanced cloud technologies that drive innovation and growth within the government and critical infrastructure sectors.





*Note: Regulated Customer refers to“any government organization in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia inside or outside the Kingdom (including ministries, authorities, establishments and others) and its companies and entities (inside and outside the Kingdom), as well as private sector organizations owning, operating or hosting Critical National Infrastructures (CNIs) that currently use or plan to use any cloud service,” as defined in the updated Cloud Cybersecurity Controls (CCC-2:2024) issued by the National Cybersecurity Authority in KSA.

Tags#AI #Google Cloud #SAP #Vision 2030