Game Changer Filmmakers Approach Cybercrime Over Pirated Version Of Ram Charan's Film, File Complaint

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Game Changer starring Charan debuted on the big screen on January 10 amid worried makers. Let's find out why were the film makers anxious instead of being excited before the premiere of most anticipated film of the year.

Some notorious individuals leaked the film soon after its release. These same individuals allegedly threatened the makers before the film's release. According to Aakashavaani report, the makers filed a case against these individuals who leaked the film's HD print online, in a bid to take strong action against the accused.

In a post on X, Aakashavaani stated,“The #GameChanger team is said to have filed a cybercrime complaint on the profiles of a few individuals who leaked the storyline of the film before the release and did the piracy as well. We may see a few arrests soon.”

The report suggests that a total of 45 individuals are suspected to be involved in the leak. The case is being probed by cybercrime police to confirm whether these 45 individuals acted independently, as a group or sought support from external actors. The evidence provided by the makers will be used as an important document in the investigation.

Besides this, Game Changer movie makers alleged that a planned campaign was set up to spread negativity about the film. Based on this, a complaint was filed alleging that certain clips and key sequences from Ram Charan's movie were shared on social media.



Game Changer Box Office Collection Day 4

On Day 4, the movie clocked in ₹4.8 crore net at the domestic box office until 7:20 pm, film industry tracker Sacnilk early estimates suggests.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh in a post on X stated,“Despite positive feedback in the #Hindi circuits, #GameChanger hasn't been able to unlock its true potential... The weekend numbers don't reflect the substantial growth/jump typically expected from a big-budget, highly anticipated film.”

He added,“While the 3-day total is respectable, the overall outcome should have been stronger, especially considering the high costs involved.”