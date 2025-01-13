Minister Of Awqaf, Saudi Minister Of Hajj Sign Hajj Affairs Agreement For 1446 AH

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Jeddah: Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs HE Ghanem bin Shaheen Al Ghanem and Minister of Hajj and Umrah of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia HE Dr. Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al Rabiah signed in Jeddah, an agreement to arrange Hajj affairs for 1446 AH, as part of the early preparations for the Hajj season for the current year.

The agreement aims to enhance cooperation frameworks to facilitate the entry and exit of pilgrims of the State of Qatar to the Kingdom through all ports, and coordination between the two sides in various fields, enabling the Office of Hajj Affairs of the State of Qatar to provide the finest services to pilgrims of the country in transportation, food, housing and in the holy sites, and to provide all means and ways that enable them to perform the ritual with ease and peace of mind.

HE the Minister of Endowments and Islamic Affairs praised the enhanced services provided by the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, which aim to ease the experience for the pilgrims of the Sacred House of Allah. He emphasized the ongoing coordination with the Hajj and Umrah Affairs Administration to offer the best services to pilgrims and Umrah performers from the State of Qatar, affirming the leadership's keen interest and commitment to ensuring the utmost comfort for the country's pilgrims.

HE Ghanem bin Shaheen Al Ghanim explained that the 2025 Hajj Conference and Exhibition provides a good opportunity to view qualitative projects, initiatives and innovative ideas, and to introduce the latest technologies and services provided to the pilgrims from all Hajj and Umrah Affairs offices.

These efforts reflect the Kingdom of Saudi Arabias ongoing development of the infrastructure at the holy sites and its achievements in the Hajj and Umrah sector, aimed at streamlining procedures and enhancing the pilgrimage experience.

The signing of the agreement came during the official visit of HE the Minister of Endowments and Islamic Affairs and the participating delegation to the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to participate in the fourth edition of the Hajj Conference and Exhibition under the slogan "The Road to the Nusuk", which is held under the patronage of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and organized by the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah in partnership with the Guests of the Most Gracious Service Program.

The conference will continue for 4 days during the period from January 13 to 16, with wide participation from 80 Hajj and Umrah offices from various countries of the world.

The signing of the agreement was attended by Ali Sultan Al Musaifri, Deputy Head of the Qatari Hajj Mission and Director of the Hajj and Umrah Affairs Department.