Amir Congratulates President Of Croatia

1/13/2025 2:00:25 PM

QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani sent a cable of congratulations to HE President Zoran Milanovic of the Republic of Croatia on the occasion of him winning a new presidential term, wishing him success and further development and growth for relations between the two countries.

The Peninsula

