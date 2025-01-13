Amir Congratulates President Of Croatia

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani sent a cable of congratulations to HE President Zoran Milanovic of the Republic of Croatia on the occasion of him winning a new presidential term, wishing him success and further development and growth for relations between the two countries.

