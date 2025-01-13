Ex-US Soldier Michael Embraces Sanatan Dharma, Becomes 'Baba Mokshpuri'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mahakumbh Nagar, Jan 13 (IANS) The Mahakumbh 2025 is drawing saints and spiritual gurus from across the globe, including those from foreign shores. Michael, an ex-soldier in the US turned saint during the ongoing Mahakumbh and became 'Baba Mokshpuri' by embracing Sanatan Dharma.

With Michael becoming 'Baba Mokshpuri', a beacon of spirituality, he is captivating the attention of everyone at the sacred confluence in Prayagraj. Mihael underwent this transformative journey after he found solace in the Sanatan Dharma, following his son's tragic demise.

Reflecting on his life-changing journey, he shared, "I was once an ordinary person who valued time with my family, my wife, and traveling. But my life changed when I realized the impermanence of worldly pursuits, leading me to embark on a quest for salvation."

Today, as a dedicated member of Juna Akhara, Baba Mokshpuri has devoted his life to promoting Sanatan Dharma. His journey began in 2000 when he first visited India with his family.

"That trip was a turning point," he recalls. "I discovered meditation, yoga, and the essence of Sanatan Dharma. The richness of Indian culture and traditions deeply moved me, igniting my spiritual awakening, which I now see as a divine calling."

A pivotal moment came with the untimely loss of his son, a tragedy that profoundly shaped his perspective on life.

"This heartbreaking event taught me the transient nature of life. Meditation and yoga became my solace, guiding me through this challenging time," he explains.

Since then, Baba Mokshpuri has immersed himself in yoga, meditation, and spiritual enlightenment. He travels the world to share the wisdom of Indian culture and the teachings of Sanatan Dharma.

Starting with his participation in the Ujjain Kumbh in 2016, he has vowed to attend every Mahakumbh, celebrating India's unparalleled spiritual heritage.

Baba Mokshpuri also credits Neem Karoli Baba as a cornerstone of his spiritual evolution.

"The energy at Neem Karoli Baba's ashram was transformative. It felt as if Baba embodied the spirit of Lord Hanuman, deepening my devotion and commitment to meditation and yoga," he recounts.

Renouncing his Western lifestyle, Baba Mokshpuri embraced the path of self-realisation and spiritual service.

He plans to establish an ashram in New Mexico to promote Indian philosophy, yoga, and the universal values of Sanatan Dharma.