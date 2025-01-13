IADA Advances Global Presence With European Engagements In 2025

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Lou Seno, Executive Director of IADALOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The International Aircraft Dealers Association (IADA) is set to strengthen its international outreach in 2025, marking its presence at two significant events in Europe. IADA will actively participate in Corporate Jet Investor London, Feb. 3-5, (CJI London 2025) and host an exhibit and press conference at the European Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (EBACE25) in Geneva, May 20-22.“CJI London in February and EBACE in May present exceptional opportunities for IADA members to showcase their expertise and emphasize the benefits of ethical business aircraft transactions to European and global audiences,” said Lou Seno, Executive Director of IADA.“Our members are highly engaged in Europe and around the globe. These events offer outstanding content and unparalleled networking opportunities.”Expanding Global ReachAs part of its mission to expand its global footprint beyond North America, IADA now operates in over 100 countries worldwide. The association continues to shape the business aircraft resale industry through its commitment to trust and transparency. Presently, 73% of IADA dealers conduct business in Europe, 49% in Asia and the Pacific, 45% in Africa, and 40% in the Middle East.Industry Expertise at CJI LondonSeveral IADA preowned resale dealers, products and services members, and staff will play key roles at CJI London, contributing to panel discussions and industry insights. Notable participants include:Lanny O'Bannion, SVP of Global Sales and Flight Operations, Textron AviationDelray Dobbins, Director of Global Strategy, Engine Assurance ProgrammePaul Doherty, Managing Director, ACASSSmitha Hariharan, VP and Chief Sustainability Officer, Gulfstream AerospaceClay Healey, CEO, AIC Title ServiceDavid Hernandez, Shareholder, Vedder PriceVivek Kaushal, CEO, Global Jet CapitalSebastien Larue, Director Business Transformation and Aftermarket Services, Pratt & Whitney CanadaBruce Marshall, EVP and General Counsel, AIC Title ServiceJay Mesinger, CEO & President, Mesinger Jet SalesMichael Moore, EVP, Essex AviationKennedy Ricci, President, 4AIRJoan Roberts, VP and Escrow Agent, Insured Aircraft Title Service, LLCLouis C. Seno, Jr., Executive Director, International Aircraft Dealers AssociationPaul Thompson, GM, Aftermarket, BombardierJeffrey Towers, General Counsel, TVPXSarah Tschudin, Sales Manager & Transaction Manager, Western Europe – Aircraft & Yacht Finance, UBS SwitzerlandZach Ungerleider, MSP Sales Manager - Engine/APU, HoneywellArno van der Kraan, VP of Global Channel Management, Business Aviation, ViasatSenior representatives from Gogo Business Aviation and Rolls RoyceIn addition to a large presence at CJI London, IADA and its members will once again be exhibiting at EBACE in 2025. The association is also planning a press conference in Geneva before the show to provide an update on the international preowned business aircraft marketplace.Commitment to Ethical ExcellenceThrough its participation in these premier events, IADA underscores its dedication to promoting ethical business practices, fostering industry innovation, and advancing global business aviation standards. Both CJI London and EBACE25 will serve as platforms to strengthen IADA's engagement with international audiences and reinforce its role as a global leader in the preowned aircraft marketplace.About IADAThe International Aircraft Dealers Association (IADA) is a professional trade organization that sets the standard for excellence in the aircraft resale industry. IADA members are among the most experienced and respected professionals in the field, committed to maintaining the highest levels of integrity, transparency, and expertise. IADA-Accredited Dealers undergo rigorous vetting and continuous re-accreditation, ensuring that they meet the highest standards of professional conduct and service. For more information, visit .About AircraftExchangeIADA's AircraftExchange marketing search portal is the only site where every aircraft listed for sale is represented by an IADA-Accredited Dealer. AircraftExchange enables users to create a confidential dashboard of business jets for sale, filtered based on their features and amenities, class size, age, and price. Users can browse through data-rich listings for available business aircraft. For more info go to .

