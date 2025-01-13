عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
President Ilham Aliyev Arrives In United Arab Emirates For Working Visit

President Ilham Aliyev Arrives In United Arab Emirates For Working Visit


1/13/2025 5:07:01 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev arrived in the United Arab Emirates on January 13 for a working visit at the invitation of sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, Azernews reports.

A guard of honor was lined up for the President of Azerbaijan at Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi.

President Ilham Aliyev was welcomed by Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

MENAFN13012025000195011045ID1109083189


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search