President Ilham Aliyev Arrives In United Arab Emirates For Working Visit
Date
1/13/2025 5:07:01 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev arrived in
the United Arab Emirates on January 13 for a working visit at the
invitation of sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the
United Arab Emirates, Azernews reports.
A guard of honor was lined up for the President of Azerbaijan at
Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi.
President Ilham Aliyev was welcomed by Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed
Al Nahyan.
MENAFN13012025000195011045ID1109083189
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.