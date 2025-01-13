President Ilham Aliyev Arrives In United Arab Emirates For Working Visit

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev arrived in the United Arab Emirates on January 13 for a working visit at the invitation of Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, Azernews reports.

A guard of honor was lined up for the President of Azerbaijan at Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi.

President Ilham Aliyev was welcomed by Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.