Synology Launches Activeprotect To Simplify Business Data Protection

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Synology has announced the general availability of ActiveProtect, a new line of data protection appliances that integrate enterprise backup software, server, and backup repository into a unified solution. Designed to simplify complex data protection, ActiveProtect offers comprehensive support, advanced security, and scalability, all with a transparent pricing model.



Synology Launches ActiveProtect



"Data protection should empower businesses, not be a burden to businesses," said Jia-Yu Liu, Executive Vice President at Synology . "ActiveProtect embodies Synology's expertise in hardware and software engineering and insights from close collaboration with customers. We are confident that ActiveProtect will exceed enterprises' expectations for data protection."

Key features of ActiveProtect appliances include:



Unified solution: Combines backup, recovery, and management in a single appliance, eliminating the need for separate hardware and software, sizing, purchase, and maintenance.

Comprehensive workload support: Protects PCs, Macs, file and physical servers, virtual machines, databases, and Microsoft 365 services through a single intuitive interface.

Scalable management: The ActiveProtect Manager (APM) console supports users in viewing or monitoring up to 150,000 workloads or 2,500 sites, providing scalability, enterprise-grade data visibility, and control.

Advanced protection: Offers immutable backups, air-gap capabilities, and regulatory compliance to guard against cyber threats.

Efficiency at scale: Delivers fast incremental backups with global source-side deduplication, reducing network load by up to 99% and storage needs by 50%, empowering backup performance and minimizing operational costs(1). Unique pricing model: Businesses can access full platform support and complete advanced protection features with a one-time purchase - no additional subscriptions required. Managing up to three backup servers is also license-free, with optional CMS licenses available for larger deployments involving more appliances.

"Synology AP Series has proven to be exceptional in both management efficiency and data protection," said Liao, IT Manager at J-Shine International Logistics . "Our experience has been very satisfying so far. The installation process is quick and straightforward, eliminating many of the complicated steps we used to face. Furthermore, the unified management interface has reduced the time needed for daily backup server maintenance to just one-tenth of what it was before. Its nearly 80% deduplication rate also provides significant cost savings."

ActiveProtect is now available globally through Synology's distributor and partner network. For more information, visit sy/ap.

(1) Performance statistics are based on internal testing and may vary depending on environmental factors and specific configurations.