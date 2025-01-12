'Stare At Wife' Memes Flood Social Media After L&T Chairman's 90-Hour Workweek Comment: 'If You Don't, Neighbour Will'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) L&T Chairman SN Subrahmanyan sparked a flurry of comments over his 'stare at your wife" remark. The internet was flooded with memes on and jokes on Sunday after an undated of L&T chief went on social media. In the clip, Subrahmanyan can be seen advocating for the controversial 90-hour workweek. Urging employees to work even on Sundays, he remarked, "How long can you stare at your wife?"

Amusing comments and hilarious reactions on social followed this remark. Participating in the meme fest on social media, a user stated, "Today is Sunday. Be at the office, men. Don't just stare at your wife."



In the viral video, the L&T chief could be heard saying, "I regret I am not able to make you work on Sundays. If I can make you work on Sundays, I will be more happy, because I work on Sundays. What do you do sitting at home? How long can you stare at your wife? Come on, get to the office and start working."

| Anupam Mittal's hilarious take on L&T Chairman's 'stare at wife' remark, 'But....'

Zomato also joined the meme fest and made a satirical post,“in case you don't have a wife, feel free to stare at your order arriving on the app.”

| 'Get a life': TMC MP Mahua Moitra slams L&T chairman over 90 hr work week debate

Adding to the humour, a user quipped, "Wishing everyone a very happy wife-staring day (except L&T employees)." Another user remarked,“Don't stare at wife...!! Come to work & stare at someone else's wife.” A fifth user wrote,“If you don't stare at your wife today, your neighbour will.”

A user posted a meme depicting a couple where the wife says, "Iss pyaar se meri taraf na dekho... Naukri chali jayegi (Don't look at me like that, you'll end up losing your job)."

| After 90hr workweek lashings for L&T Chair, InfoEdge founder comes to defense

The 90-hour workweek suggestion didn't resonate with many social media users nor with industrialists, Bollywood stars , and politicians, who dropped their opinions over this statement. Subrahmanyan's comment re-ignited the work-life balance debate that was first set off in 2024 by Infosys's Narayan Murthy, who endorsed a 70 hour work week.

Industrialists Anand Mahindra and Adar Poonawalla also chimed in their opinions to the conversation with cheeky reactions. On Saturday, Anand Mahindra said,“My wife is wonderful, and I love staring at her.” Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla, on Sunday, remarked,“Even my wife loves staring at me on Sundays.”