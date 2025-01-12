Amid '90-Hours Work Week' Row, Genz Employees Are Opting 'Career Catfishing' Here's All About It

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Amid the ongoing row over '90-hour workweek ', sparked by Larsen & Toubro Chairman SN Subrahmanyan , a new generation Z's trend called 'career catfishing' is making the headlines, reported Hindustan Times.

According to a report by CVGenius, an résumé quoted by HT, the new phenomenon involves Gen Z employees accepting job offers but not showing up on their first day without informing their employers.

The report added 'career catfishing' is a rising act of defiance among workers under the age of 27, which they view as an assertion of their independence.

Work-life balance:

After polling 1,000 employees from various age groups, the UK-based researchers explained, as HT quoted,“Our survey found that Gen Z workers, in particular, reported opting for creative ways to put themselves first before their jobs .”

In the study, the researchers revealed that 34 per cent of Gen Z workers admitted to skipping their first day of work without notifying their employers. Adding more, the report added that the behaviour comes in response to the frustrations of the job hunt, which often involves lengthy applications, multiple interviews, and delays from hiring managers.

CVGenius report noted with career catfishing, Gen Z workers aim to shift the power dynamic in their favour.

Millennials, Gen X, baby boomers opt it:

Not only Gen Z but also millennials-aged 28 to 43-are participating in this trend, with 24 pec cent admitting to the practice. However, only 11 per cent of Gen X employees-44 to 59 years old-and 7 per cent of baby boomers-aged 60 and above-have adopted this tactic.

Prioritising personal goals and well-being seems to outweigh the traditional demands of corporate life for GenZ.

'Quiet quitting', 'coffee badging':

Apart from 'career catfishing', Genz Are also opting for trends like 'quiet quitting' and 'coffee badging', which means doing the bare minimum at work and employees show up just long enough to grab a coffee, while swipe their badges before working remotely.

Recently, a job-seeker in her 20s – Alice Raspin – made headlines on TikTok for rejecting a job offer of $37,500 (over ₹32 laks) per year. In her video, which garnered over 234,000 views, the Australian even questioned how she could sustain herself on such a salary during a global inflation crisis.

“What bills am I paying with that?” she asked.“A full-time job for($37,500) a year? You're dreaming.”

The new way shows underscores a generational shift with younger employees refuse to settle for roles or salaries that don't meet their expectations. Even though if they have to stay unemployed until the right opportunity comes along, they are willing to do it, said the report.