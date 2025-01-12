Iran hosts second international steel structures exhibition to showcase industry growth

(MENAFN) Over 70 domestic and international companies are participating in the second International Exhibition of Steel Structures, Related Engineering Industries, and Services (Iran Steel FAB), which will run from January 13 to 16, 2025, at the Tehran International Permanent Fairground. The event, under the slogan "Safe and Sustainable Structures for Everyone, Everywhere," highlights the latest advancements in the steel industry.



In an interview with IRIB, Zare Haghighi, Head of the Steel Structures Cooperative Company of Iran (CAMSI), discussed the exhibition's significance. He stressed that prioritizing and valuing production within the steel sector is critical for national development, as it plays a pivotal role in various industries, including machinery, tools, mining, construction, defense, energy, and transportation.



Haghighi noted that steel production in Iran, which ranks among the top global steel producers, must transition from focusing on raw material sales to producing final goods. This shift is essential for modern industrial and urban development.



He further emphasized that entering regional and international markets is crucial for expanding sales networks, creating value-added products, generating employment, and advancing engineering and construction technologies, ultimately fostering growth for steel structure producers and contributing to the broader economic development.

