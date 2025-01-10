HFCL Launches Advanced Defence Manufacturing Facility In Tamil Nadu

(MENAFN- KNN India) Chennai, Jan 10 (KNN) HFCL, a prominent and company, has inaugurated a state-of-the-art defence facility in Hosur, Tamil Nadu, marking a significant step forward in India's journey toward self-reliance in defence production.

The facility is equipped to manufacture an array of critical defence technologies, including Thermal Weapon Sights, Electronic Fuzes, High Capacity Relay systems, and Surveillance Radars, with the potential to serve both domestic and international markets.

The new establishment boasts impressive production capabilities, with annual capacity reaching 5,000 Thermal Weapon Sights, 250,000 Electronic Fuzes, and 1,000 units each of High Capacity Radio Relays and Ground Surveillance Radars.

The facility features specialised 10,000 Class and 100,000 Class clean rooms dedicated to the production of TI Core and Thermal Weapon Sights, ensuring exceptional quality standards for sensitive components.

Mahendra Nahata, Managing Director, HFCL, emphasised the facility's significance, stating, "HFCL is proud to inaugurate this advanced defence equipment manufacturing facility in Hosur, which symbolises our unwavering dedication to innovation, excellence, and national progress.”

He further mentioned,“This facility will allow us to deliver world-class defence technologies to armed forces, enabling them to operate with greater efficiency and confidence in critical missions."

The facility's product line-up includes sophisticated Thermal Weapon Sights compatible with various small arms, featuring high-resolution imaging and extended battery life while meeting rigorous military standards.

The Electronic Fuzes production encompasses Percussion, Proximity, and Time Fuzes, incorporating advanced programmable features and safety mechanisms for diverse operational requirements.

Technical capabilities extend to High Capacity Radio Relay systems, designed to support tactical networks with 100Mbps communication speeds and advanced features including adaptive power control and Frequency Hopping.

The facility also produces Surveillance Radars utilising Frequency Modulated Continuous Wave technology, capable of detecting various targets from crawling persons to vehicles.

This strategic investment aligns with India's Atmanirbhar Bharat vision, demonstrating HFCL's commitment to advancing domestic defence manufacturing capabilities.

The facility, equipped with cutting-edge manufacturing technologies and a strong focus on research and development, is positioned to strengthen India's defence export portfolio and contribute significantly to the nation's economic growth while enhancing its military technological capabilities.

(KNN Bureau)