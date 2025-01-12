Iran, Turkey plan joint chamber of commerce to boost trade

(MENAFN) Hossein Pirmoazzen, deputy head of the Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA), announced the preparation of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to create a joint Iran-Turkey Chamber of Commerce and Industries, following the visit of an Iranian trade delegation to Ankara.



In a press statement, Pirmoazzen emphasized that both Iran and Turkey are committed to strengthening their bilateral trade relations. The meetings held during the Iranian delegation's visit to Ankara have paved the way to increase trade volume to the target of USD30 billion.



Currently, the annual trade between the two countries is approximately USD11.6 billion. Pirmoazzen stressed that closer collaboration between ICCIMA and Turkey’s Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges, along with Turkey’s Foreign Economic Relations Board (DEIK), is crucial for reaching the trade goal set by the presidents of both nations.



He also highlighted the benefits of the preferential trade agreement signed in 2015, which primarily supports Iran’s agricultural exports to Turkey. "This agreement offers significant opportunities for Iranian agricultural exports to Turkey, and Turkish agricultural businesses should take full advantage of this," he added.

