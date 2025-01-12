US makes way for placing nuclear-capable aircrafts in Greenland

(MENAFN) Russian Ambassador to Denmark, Vladimir Barbin, has warned that the United States is constructing airfield infrastructure in Greenland that could potentially host fighter jets capable of carrying nuclear weapons. Barbin's comments follow renewed statements from US President-elect Donald expressing a desire to purchase Greenland from Denmark, with Trump not ruling out the use of economic or military measures to pursue this goal.

Barbin highlighted that the US's Pituffik Space Base, located on Greenland's northwest coast, is undergoing modernization, including billion-dollar upgrades to radar systems. The base, formerly known as Thule Air Base, has also hosted F-35 fighter jets during US Air Force exercises, which are capable of carrying nuclear warheads.



While Russia is committed to maintaining stability in the Arctic, Barbin argued that Trump’s approach toward Greenland undermines efforts to foster dialogue and security in the region. Russia intends to factor Trump’s stance into its defense planning.



Trump had previously suggested purchasing Greenland in 2019 and reiterated his desire to secure control of the island, citing national security concerns. Both Denmark and Greenland have firmly rejected the idea of selling the territory.

