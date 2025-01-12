Japanese foreign minister joins Trump's inauguration

(MENAFN) On Sunday, Japanese Foreign Takeshi Iwaya confirmed plans to attend Donald Trump’s inauguration on January 20, as Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba’s seeks to strengthen its alliance with the United States.



"We aim to build a relationship of trust with the administration securely," Iwaya stated in an interview on NHK, Japan's public broadcaster. He also mentioned his intent to meet with Senator Marco Rubio, whom Trump has nominated as his secretary of state.



Iwaya’s attendance comes as both India and Australia announced their foreign ministers would also attend Trump’s swearing-in ceremony. This marks Iwaya’s first trip to the United States since becoming foreign minister in October.



Japan, a longstanding US ally, enjoyed strong relations with Trump during his first term and is eager to maintain good ties as he begins his second. Prime Minister Ishiba is reportedly considering a visit to the United States in early February for a summit with Trump, according to Japan’s Yomiuri Shimbun.

