Ethiopian government to expand EV charging infrastructure

(MENAFN) The Ethiopian government has announced plans to significantly expand its electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure. The initiative includes the installation of charging stations at intervals of 50 to 120 kilometers across the country. This announcement was made by Bahru Oljra, the executive director of energy sector control at the Petroleum and Energy Authority of Ethiopia, in an interview with the state-run Fana Broadcasting Corporation. The government has also approved a directive to establish the regulatory framework for these charging stations, ensuring they meet certain standards.



The new directive covers a variety of essential elements, including the licensing process for charging stations, the establishment of service tariffs, power supply standards, and necessary security measures. Currently, EV owners in Ethiopia have limited options for charging, often relying on home-based charging solutions or stations operated by private entities. This limited infrastructure has highlighted the need for a more extensive network to support the growing number of electric vehicles on the road.



Ethiopia has witnessed a notable increase in EV adoption, which has driven the demand for a more comprehensive charging network. As of now, over 100,000 EVs are already in use, and the government aims to raise that figure to 500,000 within the next ten years. This growth is part of a broader effort to replace 95 percent of fuel-powered vehicles with electric ones.



To further encourage the transition to electric mobility, the government introduced a ban on the import of gasoline and diesel vehicles last year. This move was prompted by the rising global fuel prices and is part of Ethiopia’s broader strategy to accelerate the shift toward cleaner and more sustainable energy sources.

