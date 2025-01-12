Turkey pledges support to ease path for Syrian people

(MENAFN)

Turkey is committed to "helping ease the difficult path" ahead for the people of Syria, Turkish Foreign Hakan Fidan said on Sunday.



Fidan was speaking at a meeting in Riyadh focused on Syria's future, attended by foreign ministers from Saudi Arabia, Syria, Bahrain, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates, according to the Turkish Foreign Ministry’s announcement on X.



Following the ouster of Bashar al-Assad last month, a new administration led by Ahmed al-Sharaa has taken charge in Syria and is calling for the removal of sanctions to aid the country's recovery from nearly 14 years of civil war.



Fidan stated that if the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) truly intends to integrate with Syria's central government, it must announce its dissolution. He emphasized that Syria's territorial integrity and unity should remain the "primary focus."



The SDF is led by the YPG, which is affiliated with the PKK, a terrorist organization recognized by Turkey, the US, and the EU. The PKK has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people in its 40-year campaign, including women, children, and the elderly.

