Tropical Cyclone Dikeledi results in massive destruction, death of 3 in Madagascar

(MENAFN) Tropical Cyclone Dikeledi has caused widespread destruction in Madagascar's Sava region, resulting in three deaths and affecting nearly 1,000 people, according to the National Office for Risk and Disaster Management's latest report released on Sunday. The cyclone struck the northern part of Madagascar, making landfall in the Vohemar district at around 7:30 p.m. local time on Saturday. With sustained winds of 130 km/h and gusts reaching up to 180 km/h, Dikeledi caused significant damage before moving off the northern coast by 11:00 p.m., continuing its westward journey.



The storm displaced 308 people and flooded 179 homes. In addition to the flooding, 38 houses sustained partial damage, and a section of National Road No. 6 was blocked, making it even more challenging for rescue teams and aid to reach the affected areas. The cyclone’s destruction has left the region in a state of emergency, with communities struggling to recover from the damage.



The severe weather conditions have also made access to the affected areas more difficult, further complicating the situation. With infrastructure damaged, local authorities face considerable challenges in providing immediate assistance to the displaced individuals. Emergency teams are working to address the needs of those affected, but the extent of the damage has hindered their efforts.



Meteorological authorities have issued warnings for continued severe weather in the coming hours, forecasting over 120 millimeters of rain, particularly in the northern regions of the island. These heavy rains could lead to further flooding, deepening the crisis for residents already grappling with the aftermath of the cyclone. The government and relief organizations are focused on delivering aid and preparing for more adverse weather conditions.

