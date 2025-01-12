Fire at restaurant in Czech claims lives of 6, injures 8

(MENAFN) A tragic fire at a restaurant in Most, a city in northern Czechia, claimed the lives of six people and left eight others injured, according to local firefighters. The fire broke out late Saturday night, with the report coming in just after 11:00 p.m. local time (GMT 22:00). Firefighters, who were called to the scene, found the building completely engulfed in flames by the time they arrived. The blaze spread rapidly, largely due to the overturning of a gas heater, which fueled the fire.



Among the injured, six people are in serious condition, and the rest sustained lesser injuries. Emergency teams worked quickly to rescue those trapped and administer first aid to the victims. The severity of the injuries has raised concerns about the long-term health impacts for those affected, particularly the individuals in critical condition. The cause of the fire has been linked to the overturned gas heater, although further investigations are still underway.



The quick spread of the fire and the extent of the damage have shocked the local community, with authorities focusing on determining the exact circumstances surrounding the incident. Firefighters have praised the prompt response from emergency services, though the tragic loss of life has left the city in mourning.



Local officials are coordinating with medical teams and investigators to support the victims' families and ensure that proper care is provided. In addition, authorities are working to secure the scene and determine whether there were any additional factors that contributed to the rapid escalation of the fire.

