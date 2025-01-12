Jordan’s border guards clash with armed smugglers, killing 1

(MENAFN) On Sunday, the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army reported that border guards clashed with armed smugglers attempting to cross the country's northern border. The confrontation, which occurred at dawn, resulted in the death of one smuggler. After the clash, the remaining smugglers retreated back into Syrian territory, as reported by the state-run Petra news agency.



The smugglers had tried to cross the border under cover of unstable weather conditions and dense fog, hoping to exploit the visibility challenges in the area. During the operation, border guards were able to seize large quantities of narcotics, as well as two automatic weapons and a handgun. These confiscated items were handed over to the appropriate authorities for further processing.



In the course of the clash, one border guard officer sustained injuries and was evacuated by air to a medical facility. Fortunately, the officer's condition is stable and he is receiving appropriate care.



The incident highlights the ongoing challenges Jordan faces in securing its borders, particularly against illegal activities such as smuggling, and underscores the effectiveness of the country's border security forces in responding to such threats.

