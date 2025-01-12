Iran's copper anode production increases by 1.3 percent in 2024

(MENAFN) Iran’s production of copper anode rose by 1.3 percent in the first nine months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20–December 21, 2024), compared to the same period in the previous year, according to the Iranian Mines and Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO).



IMIDRO reported that the total production of copper anode reached 259,812 tons in this period, up from 256,541 tons in the first nine months of 2023.



Recognizing the importance of the mining sector in Iran’s economy, the government has consistently prioritized the development of this industry. As a leading state-owned entity in the sector, IMIDRO plays a key role in these efforts.



The organization has outlined various initiatives aimed at expanding the sector, including supporting contractors involved in mining exploration, upgrading the geographic information system (GIS) database to meet international standards, exploring untapped and deep resources with advanced methods, and training skilled workforce for the sector’s future needs.

